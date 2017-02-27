BOURBON CROW - RAYEN BELCHERE To Miss Remaining Dates Of UK Tour

Due to a family emergency, Bourbon Crow guitarist/vocalist Rayen Belchere will not be appearing at the rest of the shows this week in The UK. Fans are encouraged to still go out and support Wednesday 13.

Remaining UK tour dates:

February
28 - Norwich, England - Owl Sanctuary

March
1 - Wolverhampton, England - Slade Rooms
2 - Bristol, England - Thekla
3 - Southhampton, England - Talking Heads
4 - London, England - Underworld

