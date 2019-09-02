BOURBON CROW's RAYEN BELCHERE To Release New Solo Album On Halloween

BOURBON CROW's RAYEN BELCHERE To Release New Solo Album On Halloween

On October 31st, Rayen Belchere - who plays alongside Wednesday 13 in Bourbon Crow - will release his new acoustic solo album, It's A Beautiful Day To Be A Bad Motherfucker.

Check out the cover art and tracklisting: 

"It's A Beautiful Day To Be A Bad Motherfucker"
"She's Got A Dreamers Heart"
"Love Like A Tom Petty Song"
"Laurel Canyon Blvd."
"I Still Know How To Dance"
"Pour On Rain (Halloween Demo)"
"Girls Like You"
"Happy Motherfucking Birthday"
"You're A Sexy Motherfucker"
"Bed"
"Plane To L.A."

When asked about It's A Beautiful Day To Be A Bad Motherfucker, Rayen replied, "These songs are mostly older songs, and songs I wrote while living in LA. I wanted to write an LA record, and this is it; a moment of my life. I'm glad to be sharing and I hope you enjoy."

Pre-order your copy of It's A Beautiful Day To Be A Bad Motherfucker now at this location, or bundle it with two Bourbon Crow CDs - Demos That Didn't Quite Make It, and D.U.I Live In Toronto - by clicking here.



