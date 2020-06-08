BOURBON HOUSE Releases Video For Latest Single “Too High To Care”

Wisconsin's Bourbon House, comprised of vocalist Lacey Crowe, guitarist Jason Clark, drummer Ryan Sargent, and bassist Johnny Pries is all about blending the blues and rock & roll.

Today they released the video for their latest single, the hard-hitting and gritty rock song “Too High To Care”. The song was recorded and produced at the legendary Rustbelt Studios in Detroit, MI with engineer Steve Lehane (The Black Dahlia Murder, Citizen Zero), it's the first of five new tracks scheduled to be released this year.

"’Too High To Care’ is a very free-spirited, zero apologies, own-your-shit-proudly kind of song,” declares lead singer Lacey Crowe. “I think the video reflects that. We're a rock band having fun, setting up in random places during a massive lockdown and performing for three people hanging out on their porches across the street. You're basically coming along for the ride with us and watching our 13-hour video shoot day unfold."

During that shoot, they stumbled on a small freezer inside the abandoned building where the first sequence was filmed. Inside that freezer was a bag of bones and the band and crew were convinced they were human remains. After calling the sheriff to report the finding, it turns out that they were most likely chicken bones. Says Crowe, “Or at least a huge chicken that may have had human teeth!”

While Bourbon House has performed extensively throughout the Midwest and beyond, including club shows in Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and most recently in Nashville with supporting slots for Crobot and Jasmine Cain, an extensive 2020 tour has been postponed due to the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Bourbon House is using this off-time to rehearse and create a live show bigger and better than before.

"Too High To Care" isn't the first video from Bourbon House. Check out their previously released clip for "Devil On My Heels".

For further details, visit BourbonHouseRocks.com.

(Photo credit: Maryrose Pries Photography)