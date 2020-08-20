BRACING FOR IMPACT Featuring Members Of STONE SOUR, IN FLAMES, MASTODON Cover "Hey Man, Nice Shot" By FILTER

August 20, 2020, 38 minutes ago

"Hey Man, Nice Shot" is a smash single by the band Filter, initially released in 1995. This playthrough is a collaboration featuring Royal Tusk's frontman Daniel Carriere, as well as several big names in the rock and metal scene including: Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Stone Sour bassist Johnny Chow, In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne, and Dragged Under guitarist Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce. Together, they performing under the pseudonym Bracing For Impact.

Check out the official video for "Hey Man, Nice Shot" from Filter's debut album Short Bus.

 



