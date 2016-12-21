BRAIN SPASM To Release Debut EP Toxic Monstrosities January 1st via CDN Records; Track Streaming

Canadian goregrind band Brain Spasm will release their debut EP Toxic Monstrosities on January 1st, 2017 via CDN Records.

Featuring a dual vocal attack - with one half of that attack comprised of legendary alien/space-drenched slam mastermind Bob Shaw (ex-Cuff), whose pitch-shifted assault makes for the perfect accompaniment to the more traditional gutturals of Matt Hilden (Vestication). Together, entire worlds crumble before them.



If this tag-team of brutality weren't enough, in comes the earthquake-dropping low-end of bassist Chris Sabbath (Human Compost), accompanied by the black hole-inducing, gravity-defying percussion of Geoff Hodsman (Gravitational Distortion).

Brain Spasm has dropped the first single off their upcoming release Toxic Monstrosities. The song, titled “The Secrets In The Meat” starts off with a sound byte of Drayton Sawyer, the cook in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, describing the secret of his family's famous chili. The song quickly jumps into brutally beautiful BDM/goregrind territory.

Purchase the album at CDN Records.

WARNING – Cover art NSFW:

Tracklisting:

“Toxic Creation”

“Consume!”

“Blood, Bones And Body Parts”

“Human Ooze”

“The Secrets In The Meat”

“Zombie Blood Nightmare”

“Lakeshore Strangler”

“The Ultimate” (cover)

“The Secret In The Meat”: