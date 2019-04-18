BRAINSTORM Extends Long-Term Contract With AFM Records

As the old saying goes: Never change a winning team. Therefore, AFM Records and German premier power metal band, Brainstorm, are content to announce the extension of their long-term contract.

The band is signed to the Hamburg-based label since 2009. Their latest studio album, Midnight Ghost (which was unleashed in September), reached #25 in Germany’s album chart, to become Brainstorm's most successful release so far.

"We’re happy that our new deal will make us continue - and even enhance the successful work of recent years. With this strong label by our side, we’ll do our best to deliver a great follow-up to our very successful recent release Midnight Ghost. There’s much more great metal to come from us in the future, so stay tuned. ALL FOR METAL... Brainstorm to the maxx! NO LIMITS! We look forward to see you on the festivals!" - Andy B. Franck / Torsten 'Todde' Ihlenfeld

"Brainstorm are among the very best metal bands of the European scene“, AFM Records A&R Timo Hoffmann states. “We have the pleasure to work with the band since 2009. Five studio albums have been released since then, with the latest, Midnight Ghost, arguably marking the highlight of their entire discography. AFM is delighted to announce that the long-term contract with the band has been extended once more, so we’re looking forward to continue working with this fantastic act."