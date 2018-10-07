BRAINSTORM - New Album Debuts In German Charts

Singer Andy B. Franck was over the moon when contacting BraveWords.com about the success of Brainstorm's latest AFM release, Midnight Ghost. "Heard the news? We have entered the official German Album Charts at position #25! Oh man... I am so proud! So so proud! This is a dream came true!"







Prior to the proclamation, the band wrapped up a quick string of dates, in their homeland and will now focus on the upcoming six-country trek, kicking off in January 2019.

Midnight Ghost was produced by Seeb Levermann (Orden Ogan, Rhapsody Of Fire), the cover artwork was created by Gyula Havancsak (Annihilator, Stratovarius).

The album is available as CD, CD/DVD Digibook, blue vinyl (limited to 400 units), yellow/blue splatter vinyl (limited to 100 units and exclusively available in the AFM webshop), and box set.

Midnight Ghost tracklisting:

CD:

"Devil's Eye"

"Revealing The Darkness"

"Ravenous Minds"

"The Pyre"

"Jeanne Boulet (1764)"

"Divine Inner Ghost"

"When Pain Becomes Real"

"The Four Blessings"

"Haunting Voices"

"The Path"

Digibook bonus DVD: Scary Creatures Over Europe 2016 at LKA Stuttgart:

"The World To See"

"Firesoul"

"Fire Walk With Me"

"Highs Without Lows"

"We Are"

"Worlds Are Coming Through"

"Shiva's Tears"

"End In Sorrow"

"How Much Can You Take"

"Falling Spiral Down"

"All Those Words"

"Shiver"

"Revealing The Darkness" lyric video:

"Ravenous Minds" video:

"The Pyre":

(Photo - Alex Kühr)