BRAINSTORM Unveil Midnight Ghost Album Artwork, Tracklisting, Release Date

German power metal band Brainstorm announce the release of their new album Midnight Ghost, scheduled for release on September 28th. The band‘s 12th studio album is seemingly forging into something very special.

Vocalist Andy B. Franck comments: "Midnight Ghost is the album we always wanted to create for our fans - and ourselves. Every song, the sound, the cover artwork… it feels perfect to us! It all has such an incredible power, which is hard to describe. For me it’s definitely one of our best albums and I’m confident that we can reach a new Brainstorm level with Midnight Ghost now. We can’t wait to bring this to the stages!“

Midnight Ghost was produced by Seeb Levermann (Orden Ogan, Rhapsody Of Fire), the cover artwork was created by Gyula Havancsak (Annihilator, Stratovarius).

The album will be available as CD, CD/DVD Digibook, blue vinyl (limited to 400 units), yellow/blue splatter vinyl (limited to 100 units and exclusively available in the AFM webshop), and box set.

Midnight Ghost tracklisting:

CD:

"Devil's Eye"

"Revealing The Darkness"

"Ravenous Minds"

"The Pyre"

"Jeanne Boulet (1764)"

"Divine Inner Ghost"

"When Pain Becomes Real"

"The Four Blessings"

"Haunting Voices"

"The Path"

Digibook bonus DVD: Scary Creatures Over Europe 2016 at LKA Stuttgart:

"The World To See"

"Firesoul"

"Fire Walk With Me"

"Highs Without Lows"

"We Are"

"Worlds Are Coming Through"

"Shiva's Tears"

"End In Sorrow"

"How Much Can You Take"

"Falling Spiral Down"

"All Those Words"

"Shiver"

(Photo - Alex Kühr)