BRAND NEW SIN - Vocalist JOE ALTIER Talks All-Original Members Reunion; Audio Interview

Brand New Sin vocalist Joe Altier recently joined the Thunder Underground podcast as part of episode 201.

During the interview, which can be heard via the SoundCloud audio player below, Joe talked about the recently announced reunion of all six original members of Brand New Sin, and their first show back together next year on May 4th, 2019 in Syracuse, NY at The Lost Horizon.

Joe also spoke in great detail about why he originally left Brand New Sin, his memories of working with Peter Steele and Type O Negative, working with Joey Z, Life Of Agony and more. He spoke about the issues with the sound of Brand New Sin's final album with him on vocals, Tequila, which was released in 2006 via Century Media.

Furthermore, Joe went into detail about his long running solo venture, Just Joe, and he spoke about the status of his band Elephant Mountain. Joe also talks about other music, why he likes Spotify, tips for upcoming musicians, and a lot more.

The Joe Altier interview starts at the 25:55 mark: