BRAND OF SACRIFICE Streaming “Eclipse” Video

Vicious Toronto, ON/Manhattan, NY based brutal death/hardcore group Brand Of Sacrifice have released a new music video for the song "Eclipse". The track comes from their relentlessly bludgeoning new EP The Interstice which was released on November 9th through Unique Leader.

The group said of the track, “'Eclipse' is the first song we ever wrote as a band and to this day is still one of our absolute favourites so we felt it was more than fitting to produce an energy-filled, punishing music video. This also marks the first appearance of new members Liam Beeson (Guitar) and Dallas Bricker (Bass). We hope you enjoy."

Although the group is less than a year old the EP shows a fully realized vision of unbelievable sonic violence and songwriting prowess formed through years of playing in their past bands - The Afterimage and Ascariasis.

Physical bundles for The Interstice are available here. Digital bundles are available here. UK/EU physical orders are available here.

The Interstice EP tracklisting:

"Eclipse"

"Casca"

"Conviction"

"Millenium"

"Crimson"

"Eclipse" video: