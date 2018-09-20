BRANT BJORK Debuts "Chocolatize" Music Video

Legendary California-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and founding member of Kyuss, Brant Bjork, released his new album, Mankind Woman, on September 14th via Heavy Psych Sounds Records. A new video for the track "Chocolatize" can be found below.

The LP, Bjork's thirteenth solo effort, was engineered by Yosef Sanborn and tracked at Twentynine Palms, CA's Zainaland, a creative Villa owned by Brant's wife, Zaina. With Mankind Woman, Brant Bjork once again delivers a record that reminds the listener that it is often the ingredients of jazz, blues, and funk that makes rock music feel so good.

Order here.

Mankind Woman tracklisting:



"Chocolatize"

"Lazy Wizards"

"Charlie Gin"

"Mankind Woman"

"Pisces"

"Swagger & Sway"

"Somebody"

"Pretty Hairy"

"Brand New Old Times"

"1968"

"Nation Of Indica"

"Chocolatize" video:

In support of his new album, Brant Bjork will be heavily hitting the road again this year! Says the Desert Rock legend: "Looking forward to returning to Europe in November and bringing all the European fans some of our fresh jams along with the classics. Mankind Woman is our new record and we can't wait to turn Europe on! See you all soon!"

Make sure to catch Brant Bjork live on the following dates this fall, with very special guest Sean Wheeler.

November

2. - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

4 - Göteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

5 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

8 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

9 - London, England - Garage

10 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Rote Fabrik

14 - Martigny, Switzerland - Caves Du Manoir

15 - Turin, Italy - Spazio 211

16 - Innsbruck, Austria - Hafen (Heavy Psych Sounds Festival)

17 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

18 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

19 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

20 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg