BRANT BJORK - Mankind Woman Album Streaming In Full

Legendary California-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and founding member of Kyuss, Brant Bjork, will release his new album, Mankind Woman, on September 14th via Heavy Psych Sounds Records. The LP, Bjork's thirteenth solo effort, was engineered by Yosef Sanborn and tracked at Twentynine Palms, CA's Zainaland, a creative Villa owned by Brant's wife, Zaina. With Mankind Woman, Brant Bjork once again delivers a record that reminds the listener that it is often the ingredients of jazz, blues, and funk that makes rock music feel so good.

Although this is indeed a Brant Bjork record it is the first record Brant so closely collaborate with a producer and co-writer; his Low Desert Punk Band guitarist and friend, Bubba Dupree. Brant and Bubba wrote and performed the music along with guest appearances by bass player Armand Secco Sabal, Nick Oliveri and vocalist Sean Wheeler who has been a touring member of the Low Desert Punk Band. The recording took place in March of 2018 at Zainaland, a creative villa owned by Brant Bjork's wife, Zaina Alwan, in the California desert town of 29 Palms. The record was recorded and engineered by Yosef Sanborn who also owns and operates Massive FX pedals in Los Angeles. Multiple pedals designed by Yosef were used by Brant and Bubba for this record. Additional tracks were recorded by Bubba Dupree at Brant Bjork's home studio in Venice beach California.

Brant and Bubba describe the sound of Mankind Woman as modern classic. It is evidently clear that both Bjork and Dupree specialize in the craft of the sound and feel of the music spawned in the 60's and 70's. This record is inspired by this great era, however the intention was not to try to recapture or mimic in retro terms these influences but to strive for a contemporary quality. Brant Bjork might have gone deeper in the lyrics than on any record before. Focusing on personal sensitivities, elite hypocrisies, racism, sexism and the daily struggle to find peace, love and understanding in today's American society. Once again, Brant Bjork created a record that reminds the listener that it is the ingredients of the jazz, blues and funk, that makes rock music taste so good. A must-have for all collectors, genre-fans and beyond!

Coming out September 14th via Heavy Psych Sounds, Mankind Woman will be available in the following formats:

- 50 Test Pressing Vinyl (Only on Heavy Psych Sounds webshop)

- Limited edition "Colour in Colour" Brown in Orange Vinyl (Only on HPS webshop)

- Limited edition "3 colours A/B side" Burst Yellow / Red / Brown Vinyl (Only on HPS webshop)

- Limited edition "3 Colour Segment" Orange / Purple / Yellow Vinyl (Only on HPS webshop)

- Limited edition "Splatter Version" Transp. Background / Yellow, Purple, Orange, Red, Brown

- Black Vinyl

- CD Digipak

- Digital Download

Pre-order here.

Mankind Woman tracklisting:



"Chocolatize"

"Lazy Wizards"

"Charlie Gin"

"Mankind Woman"

"Pisces"

"Swagger & Sway"

"Somebody"

"Pretty Hairy"

"Brand New Old Times"

"1968"

"Nation Of Indica"

"Chocolatize":

In support of his new album, Brant Bjork will be heavily hitting the road again this year! Says the Desert Rock legend: "Looking forward to returning to Europe in November and bringing all the European fans some of our fresh jams along with the classics. Mankind Woman is our new record and we can't wait to turn Europe on! See you all soon!"

Make sure to catch Brant Bjork live on the following dates this fall, with very special guest Sean Wheeler.

November

2. - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene

3 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

4 - Göteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

5 - Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

8 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

9 - London, England - Garage

10 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

11 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Rote Fabrik

14 - Martigny, Switzerland - Caves Du Manoir

15 - Turin, Italy - Spazio 211

16 - Innsbruck, Austria - Hafen (Heavy Psych Sounds Festival)

17 - Munich, Germany - Feierwerk

18 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

19 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

20 - Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

(Photo - Karl Hahn)