BRANT BJORK To Release Europe '16 Live Album In September; New Tour Dates Confirmed

Welcome back the sweet scent of freedom. Breath in the greeheen! Brant Bjork has come to revive your spirit: The Kyuss and Fu Manchu legend has just announced his first live record ever.

From the opening guitar riff of Europe '16, recorded in Berlin, one can sense the buzz of classic rock electricity that transcends into new spheres. This is controlled madness between trippy and doomy, groovy and sludgy.

Set for release on September 22nd via Napalm Records, Brant Bjork has now revealed the cover artwork and tracklisting of his first live record.

“This record is live. Live records are ugly and they should be. When a band plays live, they let their hair down. Live is all that really matters. There are those moments in life when everything is ok and these are the moments when you are doing exactly what your here on the planet to do. You're right where you are supposed to be with no shame, no fear, no regret, no envy, no hatred and no apology. I always say this band brings a feeling. The feeling is always primary and the sound, secondary. At least to me. In the book of Tao, there is a passage..."naming is the origin of all particular things". I use here the term ugly to refer to my naming of my particular relationship with my soundscape. my my my. Why the term ugly? Because its the opposite of pretty. As the popular saying goes, "It is what it is". As for my music, my band and this live record, I prefer to say, "it is what it isn't".” - Brant Bjork on Europe '16.

Tracklisting:

“Buddha Time”

“Controllers Destroyed”

“Humble Pie”

“Stakt”

“The Gree Heen”

“Lazy Bones-Automatic Fantastic”

“Stokely Up Now”

“Dave's War-Dave's Peace”

“Biker No. 2”

“Freaks Of Nature”

“Low Desert Punk”

“Let The Truth Be Known-Jumpin' Jack Flash”

Whenever Brant Bjork turns on his fuzz pedals on stage, you can always count on him, as he delivers lush stoner rock with balls of steel, winged by vivid guitar solos and his creaking whiskey tinged voice. His psychedelic melodies raise to huge groove monsters. The air feels dry from the dust; the inner eye witnesses the setting sun morphing the desert sand into a glowing sea. Europe '16 lives from exquisite desert rock grade A. Live and pure.

And to also celebrate his first live record ever, Brant Bjork has just announced many more tour dates for this year. Catch the king of the desert live in Europe on the following dates:

August

4 - Almiros Magnisias, Greece - Los Amiros Festival

5 - Waldhausen, Austria - Lake on Fire

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Tixa

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Sommer in Altona

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

10 - Duedingen / Bad Bonn

12 - Kortrijk, Belglium - Alcatraz Festival

14 - Martigny, Switzerland - PALP Festival

Gree Heen Europe 2017 (with special guest Sean Wheeler):

September

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

27 - Stavange, Norway - Folken

28 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

29 - Gothenbourg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB 18

October

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

2 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

3 - Bielefeld, Germany - Forum

4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

5 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

6 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Up In Smoke

7 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colossal

8 - Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

9 - Rennes, France - Ubu

11 - Bilbao, Spain - Kafe Antzokia

12 - Porto, Portugal - Cave 45

13 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

14 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Bikini

16 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod

17 - Torino, Italy - Blah Blah

18 - Ravenna, Italy - Bronson

19 - Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage Industrial Bar

20 - Wien, Austria - Arena (with Stoned Jesus + Beastmaker)

21 - Munich, Germany - Keep It Low

(Photo - Kip Dawkins)