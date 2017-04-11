Brave History April 11th, 2017 - EXODUS, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, IRON MAIDEN, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE, GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, And BELIEVER!

Brave History April 11th, 2017 - EXODUS, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, IRON MAIDEN, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE, GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, And BELIEVER!

Happy 52nd Birthday Tom Hunting (EXODUS) - April 11th, 1965

Happy 36th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Come An' Get It - April 11th, 1981

Happy 34th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983

Happy 29th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988

Happy 22nd Birthday FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 22nd Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 17th Birthday GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000

Happy 17th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000 

Happy 6th Birthday BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011

Featured Audio

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

Latest Reviews