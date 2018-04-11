Brave History April 11th, 2018 - IRON MAIDEN, EXODUS, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE, GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, And BELIEVER!
April 11, 2018, 40 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988
Happy 53rd Birthday Tom Hunting (EXODUS) - April 11th, 1965
Happy 37th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Come An' Get It - April 11th, 1981
Happy 35th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983
Happy 23rd Birthday FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995
Happy 23rd Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995
Happy 18th Birthday GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000
Happy 18th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000
Happy 7th Birthday BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011