Brave History April 11th, 2018 - IRON MAIDEN, EXODUS, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE, GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, And BELIEVER!

April 11, 2018, 40 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities exodus whitesnake savatage iron maiden white zombie great white bulletboys believer

Brave History April 11th, 2018 - IRON MAIDEN, EXODUS, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE, GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, And BELIEVER!

Happy 30th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988

Happy 53rd Birthday Tom Hunting (EXODUS) - April 11th, 1965

Happy 37th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Come An' Get It - April 11th, 1981

Happy 35th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983

Happy 23rd Birthday FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 23rd Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 18th Birthday GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000

Happy 18th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000 

Happy 7th Birthday BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011

Featured Audio

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

Featured Video

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

Latest Reviews