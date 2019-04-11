Brave History April 11th, 2019 - IRON MAIDEN, EXODUS, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE, GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, And BELIEVER!

April 11, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities exodus whitesnake savatage iron maiden white zombie great white bulletboys believer

Brave History April 11th, 2019 - IRON MAIDEN, EXODUS, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE, GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, And BELIEVER!

Happy 31st Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988

Happy 54th Birthday Tom Hunting (EXODUS) - April 11th, 1965

Happy 38th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Come An' Get It - April 11th, 1981

Happy 36th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983

Happy 24th Birthday FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 24th Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 19th Birthday GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000

Happy 19th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000 

Happy 8th Birthday BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews