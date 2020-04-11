Brave History April 11th, 2020 - IRON MAIDEN, EXODUS, WHITESNAKE, SAVATAGE, FIREHOUSE, WHITE ZOMBIE, GREAT WHITE, BULLETBOYS, And BELIEVER!

April 11, 2020, 25 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities exodus whitesnake savatage iron maiden white zombie great white bulletboys believer

Happy 32nd Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son - April 11th, 1988

Happy 55th Birthday Tom Hunting (EXODUS) - April 11th, 1965

Happy 39th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Come An' Get It - April 11th, 1981

Happy 37th Birthday SAVATAGE’s Sirens - April 11th, 1983

Happy 25th Birthday FIREHOUSE’s Firehouse 3 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 25th Birthday WHITE ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 – April 11th, 1995

Happy 20th Birthday GREAT WHITE’s The Best Of Great White - April 11th, 2000

Happy 20th Birthday BULLETBOYS’ Burning Cats And Amputees - April 11th, 2000 

Happy 9th Birthday BELIEVER’s Transhuman – April 11th, 2011



