Brave History April 16th, 2017 - LEE KERSLAKE, AMON AMARTH, VENOM, SAXON, SCORPIONS, BATHORY, ANNIHILATOR, MAYHEM, PAIN, SHINING, W.A.S.P., EMPEROR, SKID ROW, JEFF LOOMIS, And More!

April 16, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities lee kerslake amon amarth venom saxon scorpions bathory annihilator mayhem pain shining w.a.s.p. emperor skid row jeff loomis

Brave History April 16th, 2017 - LEE KERSLAKE, AMON AMARTH, VENOM, SAXON, SCORPIONS, BATHORY, ANNIHILATOR, MAYHEM, PAIN, SHINING, W.A.S.P., EMPEROR, SKID ROW, JEFF LOOMIS, And More!

Happy 70th Birthday Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) - April 16th, 1947

Happy 43rd Birthday Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974

Happy 33rd Birthday VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984

Happy 33rd Birthday SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984

Happy 29th Birthday SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988

Happy 27th Birthday BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990

Happy 10th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday
GORY BLISTER’s Earth-Sick - April 16th, 2012
ANATHEMA’s Weather Systems - April 16th, 2012

Featured Audio

CANDLEBOX - "Crazy" (Pavement)

CANDLEBOX - "Crazy" (Pavement)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

Latest Reviews