Brave History April 16th, 2017 - LEE KERSLAKE, AMON AMARTH, VENOM, SAXON, SCORPIONS, BATHORY, ANNIHILATOR, MAYHEM, PAIN, SHINING, W.A.S.P., EMPEROR, SKID ROW, JEFF LOOMIS, And More!
April 16, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 70th Birthday Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) - April 16th, 1947
Happy 43rd Birthday Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974
Happy 33rd Birthday VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984
Happy 33rd Birthday SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984
Happy 29th Birthday SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988
Happy 27th Birthday BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990
Happy 10th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday
GORY BLISTER’s Earth-Sick - April 16th, 2012
ANATHEMA’s Weather Systems - April 16th, 2012