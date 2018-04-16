Brave History April 16th, 2018 - SCORPIONS, LEE KERSLAKE, AMON AMARTH, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY, ANNIHILATOR, MAYHEM, PAIN, SHINING, W.A.S.P., EMPEROR, SKID ROW, JEFF LOOMIS, And More!
April 16, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 30th Birthday SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988
Happy 71st Birthday Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) - April 16th, 1947
Happy 44th Birthday Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974
Happy 34th Birthday VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984
Happy 34th Birthday SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984
Happy 28th Birthday BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990
Happy 11th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday
GORY BLISTER’s Earth-Sick - April 16th, 2012
ANATHEMA’s Weather Systems - April 16th, 2012