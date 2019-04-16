Brave History April 16th, 2019 - SCORPIONS, LEE KERSLAKE, AMON AMARTH, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY, ANNIHILATOR, MAYHEM, PAIN, SHINING, W.A.S.P., EMPEROR, SKID ROW, JEFF LOOMIS, And More!
April 16, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 31st Birthday SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988
Happy 72nd Birthday Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) - April 16th, 1947
Happy 45th Birthday Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974
Happy 35th Birthday VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984
Happy 35th Birthday SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984
Happy 29th Birthday BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990
Happy 12th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday
GORY BLISTER’s Earth-Sick - April 16th, 2012
ANATHEMA’s Weather Systems - April 16th, 2012