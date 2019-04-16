Brave History April 16th, 2019 - SCORPIONS, LEE KERSLAKE, AMON AMARTH, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY, ANNIHILATOR, MAYHEM, PAIN, SHINING, W.A.S.P., EMPEROR, SKID ROW, JEFF LOOMIS, And More!

April 16, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities lee kerslake amon amarth venom saxon scorpions bathory annihilator mayhem pain shining w.a.s.p. emperor skid row jeff loomis

Brave History April 16th, 2019 - SCORPIONS, LEE KERSLAKE, AMON AMARTH, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY, ANNIHILATOR, MAYHEM, PAIN, SHINING, W.A.S.P., EMPEROR, SKID ROW, JEFF LOOMIS, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988

Happy 72nd Birthday Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) - April 16th, 1947

Happy 45th Birthday Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974

Happy 35th Birthday VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984

Happy 35th Birthday SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984

Happy 29th Birthday BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990

Happy 12th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday
GORY BLISTER’s Earth-Sick - April 16th, 2012
ANATHEMA’s Weather Systems - April 16th, 2012



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews