Brave History April 16th, 2020 - SCORPIONS, LEE KERSLAKE, AMON AMARTH, VENOM, SAXON, BATHORY, ANNIHILATOR, MAYHEM, PAIN, SHINING, W.A.S.P., EMPEROR, SKID ROW, JEFF LOOMIS, And More!
April 16, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 32nd Birthday SCORPIONS' Savage Amusement - April 16th, 1988
Happy 73rd Birthday Lee Kerslake (OZZY OSBOURNE, URIAH HEEP) - April 16th, 1947
Happy 46th Birthday Ted Lundstrom (AMON AMARTH) - April 16th, 1974
Happy 36th Birthday VENOM’s At War With Satan - April 16th, 1984
Happy 36th Birthday SAXON’s Crusader - April 16th, 1984
Happy 30th Birthday BATHORY’s Hammerheart - April 16th, 1990
Happy 13th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Metal - April 16th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday MAYHEM's Ordo Ad Chao - April 16th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday PAIN's Psalms Of Extinction - April 16th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday SHINING's Halmstad - April 16th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Dominator - April 16th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday EMPEROR's Live Inferno - April 16th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday SKID ROW’s United World Rebellion: Chapter One - April 16th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Requiem For The Living – April 16th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday (April 16th, 2012)
GORY BLISTER’s Earth-Sick
ANATHEMA’s Weather Systems