Brave History April 17th, 2017 - MOTÖRHEAD, TOOL, OPETH, BUTCHER BABIES, MOUNTAIN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ANNIHILATOR, BORKNAGAR, DIO, DARK TRANQUILLITY, SIX FEET UNDER, DEATH ANGEL, APOCALPYTICA, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Iron Fist - April 17th, 1982



Happy 53rd Birthday Maynard James Keenan (TOOL) - April 17th, 1964



Happy 43rd Birthday Lars Mikael Åkerfeldt (OPETH) - April 17th, 1974



Happy 32nd Birthday Heidi Shepherd (BUTCHER BABIES) - April 17th, 1985



R.I.P. Felix A. Pappalardi Jr. (MOUNTAIN) - December 30th, 1939 – April 17th, 1983

MOUNTAIN bassist Felix Pappalardi was shot dead by his wife Gail Collins in their East Side Manhattan apartment. Pappalardi was said to be the fourth member of CREAM having produced Disraeli Gears, Wheels Of Fire and Goodbye.



R.I.P. Mats Olausson (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KAMELOT, ARK): April 17th, 1961 - February 19th, 2015



Happy 28th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Alice In Hell - April 17th, 1989



Happy 17th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Quintessence - April 17th, 2000



Happy 11th Birthday DIO’s Holy Diver – Live - April 17th 2006



Happy 10th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Fiction - April 17th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Commandment - April 17th, 2007



Happy 8th Birthday DEATH ANGEL's Sonic German Beatdown - Live In Germany - April 17th, 2009



Happy 2nd Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Shadowmaker - April 17th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

DISBELIEF's Protected Hell - April 17th, 2009

ENDSTILLE's Verführer - April 17th, 2009

MAROON's Order - April 17th, 2009

Happy 2nd Birthday

KISKE/SOMERVILLE’s City Of Heroes - April 17th, 2015

IMPELLITTERI’s Venom - April 17th, 2015