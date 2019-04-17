Brave History April 17th, 2019 - ANNIHILATOR, TOOL, OPETH, BUTCHER BABIES, MOUNTAIN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BORKNAGAR, DIO, DARK TRANQUILLITY, SIX FEET UNDER, DEATH ANGEL, APOCALPYTICA, And More!

April 17, 2019, 20 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities motorhead tool opeth butcher babies mountain yngwie malmsteen annihilator borknagar dio dark tranquillity six feet under death angel apocalyptica

Brave History April 17th, 2019 - ANNIHILATOR, TOOL, OPETH, BUTCHER BABIES, MOUNTAIN, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BORKNAGAR, DIO, DARK TRANQUILLITY, SIX FEET UNDER, DEATH ANGEL, APOCALPYTICA, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Alice In Hell - April 17th, 1989

Happy 55th Birthday Maynard James Keenan (TOOL) - April 17th, 1964

Happy 45th Birthday Lars Mikael Åkerfeldt (OPETH) - April 17th, 1974

Happy 34th Birthday Heidi Shepherd (BUTCHER BABIES) - April 17th, 1985 

R.I.P. Felix A. Pappalardi Jr. (MOUNTAIN) - December 30th, 1939 – April 17th, 1983
MOUNTAIN bassist Felix Pappalardi was shot dead by his wife Gail Collins in their East Side Manhattan apartment. Pappalardi was said to be the fourth member of CREAM having produced Disraeli Gears, Wheels Of Fire and Goodbye.

R.I.P. Mats Olausson (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, KAMELOT, ARK): April 17th, 1961 - February 19th, 2015

Happy 37th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Iron Fist - April 17th, 1982

Happy 19th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Quintessence - April 17th, 2000

Happy 13th Birthday DIO’s Holy Diver – Live - April 17th 2006

Happy 12th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Fiction - April 17th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday SIX FEET UNDER's Commandment - April 17th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday DEATH ANGEL's Sonic German Beatdown - Live In Germany - April 17th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Shadowmaker - April 17th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
DISBELIEF's Protected Hell - April 17th, 2009
ENDSTILLE's Verführer - April 17th, 2009
MAROON's Order - April 17th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday
KISKE/SOMERVILLE’s City Of Heroes - April 17th, 2015
IMPELLITTERI’s Venom - April 17th, 2015



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews