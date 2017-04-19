Brave History April 19th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER, WINGER, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, THE MENTORS, MYGRAIN, MASTERCASTLE, LEAVES' EYES, And More!

Happy 60th Birthday Anthony (Tony) Martin Harford (BLACK SABBATH) - April 19th, 1957



Happy 64th Birthday Rod Morgenstein (WINGER, DIXIE DREGS) - April 19th, 1953



Happy 63rd Birthday Robert Jens "Bob" Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLUE MURDER, KINGDOM COME) - April 19th, 1954



Happy 61st Birthday Paul Day (original vocalist of IRON MAIDEN) - April 19th 1956



Happy 47th Birthday Jon Dette (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX) - April 19th, 1970



Happy Birthday Pamela Moore (QUEENSRŸCHE) - April 19th



R.I.P. Eldon “El Duce” Wayne Hoke (THE MENTORS): March 23rd, 1958 – April 19th, 1997)



Happy 11th Birthday MYGRAIN's Orbit Dance - April 19th, 2006



Happy 8th Birthday MASTERCASTLE's The Phoenix - April 19th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES Melusine (EP) – April 19th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Icarus Lives (EP) – April 19th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Against The World – April 19th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 19th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Blood Becomes Fire – April 19th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday GAMA BOMB’s The Terror Tapes – April 19th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Veto – April 19th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday MASTERCASTLE’s On Fire – April 19th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday STEAK NUMBER EIGHT’s The Hutch – April 19th, 2013