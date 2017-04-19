Brave History April 19th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER, WINGER, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, THE MENTORS, MYGRAIN, MASTERCASTLE, LEAVES' EYES, And More!

April 19, 2017, 35 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities black sabbath slayer winger metallica iron maiden queensryche the mentors mygrain mastercastle leaves' eyes

Brave History April 19th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER, WINGER, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, THE MENTORS, MYGRAIN, MASTERCASTLE, LEAVES' EYES, And More!

Happy 60th Birthday Anthony (Tony) Martin Harford (BLACK SABBATH) - April 19th, 1957

Happy 64th Birthday Rod Morgenstein (WINGER, DIXIE DREGS) - April 19th, 1953

Happy 63rd Birthday Robert Jens "Bob" Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLUE MURDER, KINGDOM COME) - April 19th, 1954

Happy 61st Birthday Paul Day (original vocalist of IRON MAIDEN) - April 19th 1956

Happy 47th Birthday Jon Dette (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX) - April 19th, 1970

Happy Birthday Pamela Moore (QUEENSRŸCHE) - April 19th

R.I.P. Eldon “El Duce” Wayne Hoke (THE MENTORS): March 23rd, 1958 – April 19th, 1997)

Happy 11th Birthday MYGRAIN's Orbit Dance - April 19th, 2006

Happy 8th Birthday MASTERCASTLE's The Phoenix - April 19th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES Melusine (EP) – April 19th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Icarus Lives (EP) – April 19th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Against The World – April 19th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 19th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Blood Becomes Fire – April 19th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday GAMA BOMB’s The Terror Tapes – April 19th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Veto – April 19th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday MASTERCASTLE’s On Fire – April 19th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday STEAK NUMBER EIGHT’s The Hutch – April 19th, 2013

Featured Audio

CANDLEBOX - "Crazy" (Pavement)

CANDLEBOX - "Crazy" (Pavement)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

Latest Reviews