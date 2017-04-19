Brave History April 19th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER, WINGER, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, THE MENTORS, MYGRAIN, MASTERCASTLE, LEAVES' EYES, And More!
April 19, 2017, 35 minutes ago
Happy 60th Birthday Anthony (Tony) Martin Harford (BLACK SABBATH) - April 19th, 1957
Happy 64th Birthday Rod Morgenstein (WINGER, DIXIE DREGS) - April 19th, 1953
Happy 63rd Birthday Robert Jens "Bob" Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLUE MURDER, KINGDOM COME) - April 19th, 1954
Happy 61st Birthday Paul Day (original vocalist of IRON MAIDEN) - April 19th 1956
Happy 47th Birthday Jon Dette (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX) - April 19th, 1970
Happy Birthday Pamela Moore (QUEENSRŸCHE) - April 19th
R.I.P. Eldon “El Duce” Wayne Hoke (THE MENTORS): March 23rd, 1958 – April 19th, 1997)
Happy 11th Birthday MYGRAIN's Orbit Dance - April 19th, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday MASTERCASTLE's The Phoenix - April 19th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES Melusine (EP) – April 19th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Icarus Lives (EP) – April 19th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Against The World – April 19th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 19th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Blood Becomes Fire – April 19th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday GAMA BOMB’s The Terror Tapes – April 19th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Veto – April 19th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday MASTERCASTLE’s On Fire – April 19th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 4th Birthday STEAK NUMBER EIGHT’s The Hutch – April 19th, 2013