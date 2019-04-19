Brave History April 19th, 2019 - BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER, WINGER, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, THE MENTORS, MYGRAIN, MASTERCASTLE, LEAVES' EYES, And More!
April 19, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 62nd Birthday Anthony (Tony) Martin Harford (BLACK SABBATH) - April 19th, 1957
Happy 66th Birthday Rod Morgenstein (WINGER, DIXIE DREGS) - April 19th, 1953
Happy 65th Birthday Robert Jens "Bob" Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLUE MURDER, KINGDOM COME) - April 19th, 1954
Happy 63rd Birthday Paul Day (original vocalist of IRON MAIDEN) - April 19th 1956
Happy 49th Birthday Jon Dette (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX) - April 19th, 1970
Happy Birthday Pamela Moore (QUEENSRŸCHE) - April 19th
R.I.P. Eldon “El Duce” Wayne Hoke (THE MENTORS): March 23rd, 1958 – April 19th, 1997)
Happy 13th Birthday MYGRAIN's Orbit Dance - April 19th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday MASTERCASTLE's The Phoenix - April 19th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES Melusine (EP) – April 19th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Icarus Lives (EP) – April 19th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Against The World – April 19th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 19th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Blood Becomes Fire – April 19th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday GAMA BOMB’s The Terror Tapes – April 19th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Veto – April 19th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday MASTERCASTLE’s On Fire – April 19th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday STEAK NUMBER EIGHT’s The Hutch – April 19th, 2013