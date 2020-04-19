Brave History April 19th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER, WINGER, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, THE MENTORS, MYGRAIN, MASTERCASTLE, LEAVES' EYES, And More!
Happy 63rd Birthday Anthony (Tony) Martin Harford (BLACK SABBATH) - April 19th, 1957
Happy 67th Birthday Rod Morgenstein (WINGER, DIXIE DREGS) - April 19th, 1953
Happy 66th Birthday Robert Jens "Bob" Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLUE MURDER, KINGDOM COME) - April 19th, 1954
Happy 64th Birthday Paul Day (original vocalist of IRON MAIDEN) - April 19th 1956
Happy 50th Birthday Jon Dette (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX) - April 19th, 1970
Happy Birthday Pamela Moore (QUEENSRŸCHE) - April 19th
R.I.P. Eldon “El Duce” Wayne Hoke (THE MENTORS): March 23rd, 1958 – April 19th, 1997)
Happy 14th Birthday MYGRAIN's Orbit Dance - April 19th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday MASTERCASTLE's The Phoenix - April 19th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES Melusine (EP) – April 19th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Icarus Lives (EP) – April 19th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Against The World – April 19th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 19th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Blood Becomes Fire – April 19th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday GAMA BOMB’s The Terror Tapes – April 19th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Veto – April 19th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday MASTERCASTLE’s On Fire – April 19th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday STEAK NUMBER EIGHT’s The Hutch – April 19th, 2013