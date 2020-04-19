Brave History April 19th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, SLAYER, WINGER, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, QUEENSRŸCHE, THE MENTORS, MYGRAIN, MASTERCASTLE, LEAVES' EYES, And More!

April 19, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 63rd Birthday Anthony (Tony) Martin Harford (BLACK SABBATH) - April 19th, 1957



Happy 67th Birthday Rod Morgenstein (WINGER, DIXIE DREGS) - April 19th, 1953



Happy 66th Birthday Robert Jens "Bob" Rock (METALLICA, MÖTLEY CRÜE, BLUE MURDER, KINGDOM COME) - April 19th, 1954



Happy 64th Birthday Paul Day (original vocalist of IRON MAIDEN) - April 19th 1956



Happy 50th Birthday Jon Dette (SLAYER, TESTAMENT, ANTHRAX) - April 19th, 1970



Happy Birthday Pamela Moore (QUEENSRŸCHE) - April 19th



R.I.P. Eldon “El Duce” Wayne Hoke (THE MENTORS): March 23rd, 1958 – April 19th, 1997)



Happy 14th Birthday MYGRAIN's Orbit Dance - April 19th, 2006



Happy 11th Birthday MASTERCASTLE's The Phoenix - April 19th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES Melusine (EP) – April 19th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Icarus Lives (EP) – April 19th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Against The World – April 19th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 19th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday BEASTWARS’ Blood Becomes Fire – April 19th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday GAMA BOMB’s The Terror Tapes – April 19th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Veto – April 19th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday MASTERCASTLE’s On Fire – April 19th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday STEAK NUMBER EIGHT’s The Hutch – April 19th, 2013