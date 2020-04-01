Brave History April 1st, 2020 - ALDO NOVA, VOLBEAT, DEATH, SMALL FACES, ABSCESS, KRONOS, DISMEMBER, ORIGIN, SEPTICFLESH, THE SWORD, AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE, LACUNA COIL, STEEL PANTHER, And More!

Happy 38th Birthday ALDO NOVA’s Aldo Nova – April 1st, 1982



Happy 45th Birthday Michael Poulsen (VOLBEAT) - April 1st, 1975



Happy 46th Birthday Richard Christy (CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED, ICED EARTH, DEATH) - April 1st, 1974



R.I.P. Ronnie Lane (SMALL FACES, THE FACES) - April 1st, 1946 - June 4th, 1997

Ronnie Lane died on June 4th, 1997 after a 20 year battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 51. Lane played on hits like “Itchycoo Park” and “Stay With Me”.



Happy 45th Birthday JOURNEY’s Journey – April 1st, 1975

Happy 13th Birthday ABSCESS' Horrorhammer - April 1st, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday KRONOS’ The Hellenic Terror – April 1st, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday DISMEMBER's Dismember - April 1st, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday ORIGIN's Antithesis - April 1st, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday SEPTICFLESH's Communion - April 1st, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday THE SWORD's Gods Of The Earth - April 1st, 2008



Happy 6th Birthday AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE’s Triple Brutal – April 1st, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Broken Crown Halo – April 1st, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s All You Can Eat – April 1st, 2014



More releases:

Happy 9th Birthday (April 1st, 2011)

ILLDISPOSED’s There Is Light (But It’s Not For Me)

SALTATIO MORTIS’ Wild And Free (DVD)

SONS OF SEASONS Magnisphyricon

SYMFONIA’s In Paradisum