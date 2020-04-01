Brave History April 1st, 2020 - ALDO NOVA, VOLBEAT, DEATH, SMALL FACES, ABSCESS, KRONOS, DISMEMBER, ORIGIN, SEPTICFLESH, THE SWORD, AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE, LACUNA COIL, STEEL PANTHER, And More!
April 1, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 38th Birthday ALDO NOVA’s Aldo Nova – April 1st, 1982
Happy 45th Birthday Michael Poulsen (VOLBEAT) - April 1st, 1975
Happy 46th Birthday Richard Christy (CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED, ICED EARTH, DEATH) - April 1st, 1974
R.I.P. Ronnie Lane (SMALL FACES, THE FACES) - April 1st, 1946 - June 4th, 1997
Ronnie Lane died on June 4th, 1997 after a 20 year battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 51. Lane played on hits like “Itchycoo Park” and “Stay With Me”.
Happy 45th Birthday JOURNEY’s Journey – April 1st, 1975
Happy 13th Birthday ABSCESS' Horrorhammer - April 1st, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday KRONOS’ The Hellenic Terror – April 1st, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday DISMEMBER's Dismember - April 1st, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday ORIGIN's Antithesis - April 1st, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday SEPTICFLESH's Communion - April 1st, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday THE SWORD's Gods Of The Earth - April 1st, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE’s Triple Brutal – April 1st, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Broken Crown Halo – April 1st, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s All You Can Eat – April 1st, 2014
More releases:
Happy 9th Birthday (April 1st, 2011)
ILLDISPOSED’s There Is Light (But It’s Not For Me)
SALTATIO MORTIS’ Wild And Free (DVD)
SONS OF SEASONS Magnisphyricon
SYMFONIA’s In Paradisum