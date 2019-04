Brave History April 22nd, 2019 - I AM MORBID, PETER FRAMPTON, ANVIL, TWIN OBSCENITY, VICIOUS RUMORS, FATES WARNING, OPETH, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DOMINICI, LEAVES' EYES, JOE SATRIANI, SEBASTIAN BACH, WINGER, And More!

Happy 54th Birthday David Justin Vincent (I AM MORBID, MORBID ANGEL) - April 22nd, 1965



Happy 69th Birthday PETER FRAMPTON - April 22nd, 1950



Happy 61st Birthday Robb Reiner (ANVIL) - April 22nd, 1958



Happy 45th Birthday Atle Wiig (TWIN OBSCENITY) – April 22nd, 1974



Happy 44th Birthday Knut Naesje (TWIN OBSCENITY) – April 22nd, 1975



R.I.P. Carl Spencer Albert (VICIOUS RUMORS): May 13th, 1962 - April 22nd, 1995



Happy 34th Birthday ANVIL's Backwaxed - April 22nd, 1985



Happy 22nd Birthday FATES WARNING’s A Pleasant Shade Of Gray - April 22nd, 1997



Happy 16th Birthday OPETH’s Damnation - April 22nd, 2003



Happy 16th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's The Blessed Hellride - April 22nd, 2003



Happy 11th Birthday DOMINICI's O3: A Trilogy, Part Three - April 22nd, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday NATIONAL NAPALM SYNDICATE's Devolution Of Species - April 22nd, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Meredead – April 22nd, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday JOE SATRIANI’s The Complete Studio Recordings (Box Set) – April 22nd, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH’s Give ‘Em Hell – April 22nd, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday WINGER’s Better Days Comin’ – April 22nd, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

KRYPTERIA’s All Beauty Must Die – April 22nd, 2011

MIDNATTSOL’s The Metamorphosis Melody – April 22nd, 2011

WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Fear Of Infinity – April 22nd, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday HACRIDE’s Back To Where You’ve Never Been – April 22nd, 2013