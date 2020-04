Brave History April 22nd, 2020 - I AM MORBID, PETER FRAMPTON, ANVIL, TWIN OBSCENITY, VICIOUS RUMORS, FATES WARNING, OPETH, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DOMINICI, LEAVES' EYES, JOE SATRIANI, SEBASTIAN BACH, WINGER, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday David Justin Vincent (I AM MORBID, MORBID ANGEL) - April 22nd, 1965



Happy 70th Birthday PETER FRAMPTON - April 22nd, 1950



Happy 62nd Birthday Robb Reiner (ANVIL) - April 22nd, 1958



Happy 46th Birthday Atle Wiig (TWIN OBSCENITY) – April 22nd, 1974



Happy 45th Birthday Knut Naesje (TWIN OBSCENITY) – April 22nd, 1975



R.I.P. Carl Spencer Albert (VICIOUS RUMORS): May 13th, 1962 - April 22nd, 1995



Happy 35th Birthday ANVIL's Backwaxed - April 22nd, 1985



Happy 23rd Birthday FATES WARNING’s A Pleasant Shade Of Gray - April 22nd, 1997



Happy 17th Birthday OPETH’s Damnation - April 22nd, 2003



Happy 17th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's The Blessed Hellride - April 22nd, 2003



Happy 12th Birthday DOMINICI's O3: A Trilogy, Part Three - April 22nd, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday NATIONAL NAPALM SYNDICATE's Devolution Of Species - April 22nd, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Meredead – April 22nd, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday JOE SATRIANI’s The Complete Studio Recordings (Box Set) – April 22nd, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH’s Give ‘Em Hell – April 22nd, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday WINGER’s Better Days Comin’ – April 22nd, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (April 22nd, 2011)

KRYPTERIA’s All Beauty Must Die

MIDNATTSOL’s The Metamorphosis Melody

WHILE HEAVEN WEPT’s Fear Of Infinity

Happy 7th Birthday HACRIDE’s Back To Where You’ve Never Been – April 22nd, 2013