Brave History April 26th, 2017 - SLIPKNOT, ANGEL CORPSE, 1349, AXEL RUDI PELL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, DEAFHEAVEN, OTEP, PRIMORDIAL, VOMITORY, DEEP PURPLE, THE OCEAN, SODOM, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!
April 26, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 42nd Birthday Nathan Jonas “Joey” Jordison (SLIPKNOT, MURDERDOLLS) - April 26th, 1975
Happy 10th Birthday ANGEL CORPSE's Of Lucifer And Lightning - April 26th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday 1349’s Demonoir - April 26th 2010
Happy 7th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Crest - April 26th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Fever - April 26th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday DEAFHEAVEN’s Roads To Judah – April 26th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday OTEP’s Atavist – April 26th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Redemption at the Puritan's Hand - April 26th 2011
Happy 6th Birthday VOMITORY’s Opus Mortis VIII - April 26th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Now What?! - April 26th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday THE OCEAN’s Pelagial - April 26th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday SODOM’s Epitome of Torture - April 26th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Electric Punishment - April 26th 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
KIVIMETSÄN DRUIDI’s Betryal, Justice, Revenge – April 26th, 2010
MASTER’s The Human Machine – April 26th, 2010
RAINTIME’s Psychromatic – April 26th, 2010
SKYFORGER’s Kurbads – April 26th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday
CATALEPSY’s Bleed – April 26th, 2011
DESTROPHY’s Cry Havoc – April 26th, 2011
ENDWELL’s Punishment – April 26th, 2011
HOPE FOR THE DYING’s Dissimulation – April 26th, 2011
KRALLICE’s Diotima – April 26th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday MEZARKABUL’s MMXII – April 26th, 2012