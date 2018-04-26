Brave History April 26th, 2018 - JOEY JORDISON, ANGEL CORPSE, 1349, AXEL RUDI PELL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, DEAFHEAVEN, OTEP, PRIMORDIAL, VOMITORY, DEEP PURPLE, THE OCEAN, SODOM, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

Happy 43rd Birthday Nathan Jonas “Joey” Jordison (VIMIC, SLIPKNOT, MURDERDOLLS) - April 26th, 1975



Happy 11th Birthday ANGEL CORPSE's Of Lucifer And Lightning - April 26th, 2007



Happy 8th Birthday 1349’s Demonoir - April 26th 2010



Happy 8th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Crest - April 26th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Fever - April 26th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday DEAFHEAVEN’s Roads To Judah – April 26th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday OTEP’s Atavist – April 26th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Redemption at the Puritan's Hand - April 26th 2011



Happy 7th Birthday VOMITORY’s Opus Mortis VIII - April 26th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Now What?! - April 26th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday THE OCEAN’s Pelagial - April 26th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday SODOM’s Epitome of Torture - April 26th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Electric Punishment - April 26th 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

KIVIMETSÄN DRUIDI’s Betryal, Justice, Revenge – April 26th, 2010

MASTER’s The Human Machine – April 26th, 2010

RAINTIME’s Psychromatic – April 26th, 2010

SKYFORGER’s Kurbads – April 26th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday

CATALEPSY’s Bleed – April 26th, 2011

DESTROPHY’s Cry Havoc – April 26th, 2011

ENDWELL’s Punishment – April 26th, 2011

HOPE FOR THE DYING’s Dissimulation – April 26th, 2011

KRALLICE’s Diotima – April 26th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday MEZARKABUL’s MMXII – April 26th, 2012