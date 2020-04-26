Brave History April 26th, 2020 - JOEY JORDISON, ANGEL CORPSE, 1349, AXEL RUDI PELL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, DEAFHEAVEN, OTEP, PRIMORDIAL, VOMITORY, DEEP PURPLE, THE OCEAN, SODOM, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

April 26, 2020, 38 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities slipknot angel corpse 1349 axel rudi pell bullet for my valentine deafheaven otep primordial vomitory deep purple

Brave History April 26th, 2020 - JOEY JORDISON, ANGEL CORPSE, 1349, AXEL RUDI PELL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, DEAFHEAVEN, OTEP, PRIMORDIAL, VOMITORY, DEEP PURPLE, THE OCEAN, SODOM, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

Happy 45th Birthday Nathan Jonas “Joey” Jordison (VIMIC, SLIPKNOT, MURDERDOLLS) - April 26th, 1975

Happy 13th Birthday ANGEL CORPSE's Of Lucifer And Lightning - April 26th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday 1349’s Demonoir - April 26th 2010

Happy 10th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Crest - April 26th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Fever - April 26th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday DEAFHEAVEN’s Roads To Judah – April 26th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday OTEP’s Atavist – April 26th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Redemption at the Puritan's Hand - April 26th 2011

Happy 9th Birthday VOMITORY’s Opus Mortis VIII - April 26th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Now What?! - April 26th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday THE OCEAN’s Pelagial - April 26th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday SODOM’s Epitome of Torture - April 26th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Electric Punishment - April 26th 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (April 26th, 2010)
KIVIMETSÄN DRUIDI’s Betryal, Justice, Revenge 
MASTER’s The Human Machine 
RAINTIME’s Psychromatic 
SKYFORGER’s Kurbads 

Happy 9th Birthday (April 26th, 2011)
CATALEPSY’s Bleed
DESTROPHY’s Cry Havoc
ENDWELL’s Punishment
HOPE FOR THE DYING’s Dissimulation
KRALLICE’s Diotima

Happy 8th Birthday MEZARKABUL’s MMXII – April 26th, 2012



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews