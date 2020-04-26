Brave History April 26th, 2020 - JOEY JORDISON, ANGEL CORPSE, 1349, AXEL RUDI PELL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, DEAFHEAVEN, OTEP, PRIMORDIAL, VOMITORY, DEEP PURPLE, THE OCEAN, SODOM, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

Happy 45th Birthday Nathan Jonas “Joey” Jordison (VIMIC, SLIPKNOT, MURDERDOLLS) - April 26th, 1975



Happy 13th Birthday ANGEL CORPSE's Of Lucifer And Lightning - April 26th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday 1349’s Demonoir - April 26th 2010



Happy 10th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s The Crest - April 26th, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Fever - April 26th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday DEAFHEAVEN’s Roads To Judah – April 26th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday OTEP’s Atavist – April 26th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Redemption at the Puritan's Hand - April 26th 2011



Happy 9th Birthday VOMITORY’s Opus Mortis VIII - April 26th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Now What?! - April 26th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday THE OCEAN’s Pelagial - April 26th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday SODOM’s Epitome of Torture - April 26th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Electric Punishment - April 26th 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (April 26th, 2010)

KIVIMETSÄN DRUIDI’s Betryal, Justice, Revenge

MASTER’s The Human Machine

RAINTIME’s Psychromatic

SKYFORGER’s Kurbads

Happy 9th Birthday (April 26th, 2011)

CATALEPSY’s Bleed

DESTROPHY’s Cry Havoc

ENDWELL’s Punishment

HOPE FOR THE DYING’s Dissimulation

KRALLICE’s Diotima

Happy 8th Birthday MEZARKABUL’s MMXII – April 26th, 2012