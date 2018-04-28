Brave History April 28th, 2018 - BLIND GUARDIAN, STRATOVARIUS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, PRAYING MANTIS, MANOWAR, PINK CREAM 69, HANKER, WISHBONE ASH, ALICE COOPER, CHILDREN OF BODOM, DEICIDE, MY DYING BRIDE, HEAVEN AND HELL, And More!
April 28, 2018, 9 minutes ago
Happy 20th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's Nightfall In Middle-Earth - April 27th, 1998
Happy 62nd Birthday Göran Edman (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BRAZEN ABBOT) - April 28th, 1956
Happy 62nd Birthday Tino Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) – April 28th, 1956
Happy 53rd Birthday Karl Logan (MANOWAR) - April 28th, 1965
Happy 52nd Birthday Alfred Koffler (PINK CREAM 69) – April 28th, 1966
Happy 49th Birthday Pascal Cliche (HANKER) – April 28th, 1969
Happy 46th Birthday WISHBONE ASH's Argus - April 28th, 1972
Happy 38th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Flush The Fashion - April 28th, 1980
Happy 21st Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Visions - April 28th, 1997
Happy 20th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Something Wild – April 28th, 1998
Happy 10th Birthday DEICIDE's Till Death Do Us Part - April 28th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's An Ode To Woe - April 28th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday HEAVEN AND HELL's The Devil You Know - April 28th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday ABORTED’s The Necrotic Manifesto - April 28th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday HOLY MOSES’ Redefined Mayhem - April 28th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday ANIMALS AS LEADERS' Animals As Leaders - April 28th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday MALEFICE’s Five – April 28th, 2009