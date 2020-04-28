Brave History April 28th, 2020 - HEAVEN AND HELL, BLIND GUARDIAN, STRATOVARIUS, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, PRAYING MANTIS, MANOWAR, PINK CREAM 69, HANKER, WISHBONE ASH, ALICE COOPER, CHILDREN OF BODOM, DEICIDE, MY DYING BRIDE, And More!

April 28, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 11th Birthday HEAVEN AND HELL's The Devil You Know - April 28th, 2009



Happy 22nd Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's Nightfall In Middle-Earth - April 28th, 1998



Happy 64th Birthday Göran Edman (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, BRAZEN ABBOT) - April 28th, 1956



Happy 64th Birthday Tino Troy (PRAYING MANTIS) – April 28th, 1956



Happy 55th Birthday Karl Logan (MANOWAR) - April 28th, 1965



Happy 54th Birthday Alfred Koffler (PINK CREAM 69) – April 28th, 1966



Happy 51st Birthday Pascal Cliche (HANKER) – April 28th, 1969



Happy 48th Birthday WISHBONE ASH's Argus - April 28th, 1972



Happy 40th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Flush The Fashion - April 28th, 1980



Happy 23rd Birthday STRATOVARIUS' Visions - April 28th, 1997



Happy 22nd Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM’s Something Wild – April 28th, 1998



Happy 12th Birthday DEICIDE's Till Death Do Us Part - April 28th, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE's An Ode To Woe - April 28th, 2008



Happy 6th Birthday ABORTED’s The Necrotic Manifesto - April 28th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday HOLY MOSES’ Redefined Mayhem - April 28th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday ANIMALS AS LEADERS' Animals As Leaders - April 28th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday MALEFICE’s Five – April 28th, 2009