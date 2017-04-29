Brave History April 29th, 2017 - AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, VAN HALEN, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!
April 29, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 44th Birthday "Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973
Happy 60th Birthday Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957
Happy 51st Birthday Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966
Happy 35th Birthday Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982
Happy 40th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977
Happy 36th Birthday VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981
Happy 20th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997
Happy 9th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008
Happy 5th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - April 29th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - April 29th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday
CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp – April 29th, 2011
TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral – April 29th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – April 29th, 2014