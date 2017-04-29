Brave History April 29th, 2017 - AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, VAN HALEN, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!

April 29, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities amon amarth great white testament trivium alice cooper van halen w.a.s.p. lake of tears samael cathedral kingdom come

Brave History April 29th, 2017 - AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, VAN HALEN, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!

Happy 44th Birthday "Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973

Happy 60th Birthday Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957

Happy 51st Birthday Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966

Happy 35th Birthday Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982

Happy 40th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977

Happy 36th Birthday VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981

Happy 20th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997

Happy 9th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008

Happy 5th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - April 29th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - April 29th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday
LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill – April 29th, 2011
CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp – April 29th, 2011
TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral – April 29th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – April 29th, 2014

Featured Audio

DANZIG - "Devil On Hwy 9" (Evilive)

DANZIG - "Devil On Hwy 9" (Evilive)

Featured Video

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

Latest Reviews