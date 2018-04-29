Brave History April 29th, 2018 - AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, VAN HALEN, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!

April 29, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 45th Birthday "Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973



Happy 61st Birthday Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957



Happy 52nd Birthday Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966



Happy 36th Birthday Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982



Happy 41st Birthday ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977



Happy 37th Birthday VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981



Happy 21st Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997



Happy 10th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - April 29th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - April 29th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday

CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp – April 29th, 2011

TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral – April 29th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – April 29th, 2014