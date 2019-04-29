Brave History April 29th, 2019 - AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, VAN HALEN, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!
April 29, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 46th Birthday "Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973
Happy 62nd Birthday Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957
Happy 53rd Birthday Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966
Happy 37th Birthday Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982
Happy 42nd Birthday ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977
Happy 38th Birthday VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981
Happy 22nd Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997
Happy 11th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - April 29th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - April 29th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday
CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp – April 29th, 2011
TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral – April 29th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – April 29th, 2014