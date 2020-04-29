Brave History April 29th, 2020 - AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, VAN HALEN, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!

Happy 47th Birthday "Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973



Happy 63rd Birthday Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957



Happy 54th Birthday Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966



Happy 38th Birthday Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982



Happy 43rd Birthday ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977



Happy 39th Birthday VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981



Happy 23rd Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997



Happy 12th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - April 29th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - April 29th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday (April 29th, 2011)

CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp

TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral

Happy 6th Birthday EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – April 29th, 2014