Brave History April 29th, 2020 - AMON AMARTH, GREAT WHITE, TESTAMENT, TRIVIUM, ALICE COOPER, VAN HALEN, W.A.S.P., LAKE OF TEARS, SAMAEL, CATHEDRAL, KINGDOM COME, JUNGLE ROT, SATAN, INSOMNIUM, And More!
April 29, 2020, 15 minutes ago
Happy 47th Birthday "Viking Warrior" Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH) - April 29th, 1973
Happy 63rd Birthday Mark Kendall (GREAT WHITE) - April 29th, 1957
Happy 54th Birthday Greg Christian (TESTAMENT) - April 29th 1966
Happy 38th Birthday Travis Smith (TRIVIUM) - April 29th, 1982
Happy 43rd Birthday ALICE COOPER's Lace And Whiskey - April 29th, 1977
Happy 39th Birthday VAN HALEN's Fair Warning - April 29th, 1981
Happy 23rd Birthday W.A.S.P.'s Kill.Fuck.Die - April 29th, 1997
Happy 12th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Formation Of Damnation - April 29th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday JUNGLE ROT's What Horrors Await - April 29th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill - April 29th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday SAMAEL’s Lux Mundi - April 29th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s The Last Spire - April 29th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Outlier - April 29th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday SATAN’s Life Sentence - April 29th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday INSOMNIUM’s Shadows Of The Dying Sun - April 29th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday IMPIETY's Terroreign (Apocalyptic Armageddon Command) - April 29th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday SEA OF TREACHERY's At Daggers Drawn - April 29th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday (April 29th, 2011)
LAKE OF TEARS’ Illwill
CHRISTIAN MUENSTER’s Timewarp
TROLLFEST’s En Kvest For Den Hellige Gral
Happy 6th Birthday EYE OF THE ENEMY’s The Vengeance Paradox – April 29th, 2014