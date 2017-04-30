Brave History April 30th, 2017 - SEPULTURA, MC5, INSOMNIUM, NAZARETH, THIN LIZZY, CHEAP TRICK, KEEL, DISSECTION, MOONSORROW, LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ARSIS, AMORPHIS, And More!

Happy 49th Birthday Paulo Xisto Pinto, Jr. (SEPULTURA) - April 30th, 1968



Happy 69th Birthday Wayne Kramer (MC5) - April 30th, 1948



Happy 37th Birthday Ville Friman (INSOMNIUM) - April 30th 1980



R.I.P. drummer Darrell Sweet (NAZARETH) - May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999

Darrell Sweet died aged 51, after suffering a fatal heart attack before a show at at Indiana's New Albany Amphitheater.



Happy 46th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Thin Lizzy - April 30th, 1971



Happy 35th Birthday CHEAP TRICK's One On One - April 30th, 1982



Happy 31st Birthday KEEL's The Final Frontier - April 30th, 1986



Happy 11th Birthday DISSECTION's Reinkaos - April 30th, 2006



Happy 9th Birthday MOONSORROW's Tulimyrsky - April 30th, 2008



Happy 7th Birthday LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s The Grandiose Nowhere - April 30th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Frozen Tears Of Angels - April 30th, 2010



Happy 4th Birthday ARSIS’ Unwelcome - April 30th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 30th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost (American Version) – April 30th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday DETONATION’s Emission Phase – April 30th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum II – April 30th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s The Call – April 30th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday

ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Teethed Glory And Injury – April 30th, 2013

HYBRID’s Angst – April 30th, 2013