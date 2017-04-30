Brave History April 30th, 2017 - SEPULTURA, MC5, INSOMNIUM, NAZARETH, THIN LIZZY, CHEAP TRICK, KEEL, DISSECTION, MOONSORROW, LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ARSIS, AMORPHIS, And More!
April 30, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 49th Birthday Paulo Xisto Pinto, Jr. (SEPULTURA) - April 30th, 1968
Happy 69th Birthday Wayne Kramer (MC5) - April 30th, 1948
Happy 37th Birthday Ville Friman (INSOMNIUM) - April 30th 1980
R.I.P. drummer Darrell Sweet (NAZARETH) - May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999
Darrell Sweet died aged 51, after suffering a fatal heart attack before a show at at Indiana's New Albany Amphitheater.
Happy 46th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Thin Lizzy - April 30th, 1971
Happy 35th Birthday CHEAP TRICK's One On One - April 30th, 1982
Happy 31st Birthday KEEL's The Final Frontier - April 30th, 1986
Happy 11th Birthday DISSECTION's Reinkaos - April 30th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday MOONSORROW's Tulimyrsky - April 30th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s The Grandiose Nowhere - April 30th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Frozen Tears Of Angels - April 30th, 2010
Happy 4th Birthday ARSIS’ Unwelcome - April 30th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 30th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost (American Version) – April 30th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday DETONATION’s Emission Phase – April 30th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum II – April 30th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s The Call – April 30th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Teethed Glory And Injury – April 30th, 2013
HYBRID’s Angst – April 30th, 2013