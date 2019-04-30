Brave History April 30th, 2019 - SEPULTURA, MC5, INSOMNIUM, NAZARETH, THIN LIZZY, CHEAP TRICK, KEEL, DISSECTION, MOONSORROW, LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ARSIS, AMORPHIS, And More!

April 30, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities sepultura mc5 insomnium nazareth thin lizzy cheap trick keel dissection moonsorrow lacrimas profundere rhapsody of fire arsis amorphis cauldron

Brave History April 30th, 2019 - SEPULTURA, MC5, INSOMNIUM, NAZARETH, THIN LIZZY, CHEAP TRICK, KEEL, DISSECTION, MOONSORROW, LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ARSIS, AMORPHIS, And More!

Happy 51st Birthday Paulo Xisto Pinto, Jr. (SEPULTURA) - April 30th, 1968

Happy 71st Birthday Wayne Kramer (MC5) - April 30th, 1948

Happy 39th Birthday Ville Friman (INSOMNIUM) - April 30th 1980

R.I.P. drummer Darrell Sweet (NAZARETH) - May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999
Darrell Sweet died aged 51, after suffering a fatal heart attack before a show at at Indiana's New Albany Amphitheater.

Happy 48th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Thin Lizzy - April 30th, 1971

Happy 37th Birthday CHEAP TRICK's One On One - April 30th, 1982

Happy 33rd Birthday KEEL's The Final Frontier - April 30th, 1986

Happy 13th Birthday DISSECTION's Reinkaos - April 30th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday MOONSORROW's Tulimyrsky - April 30th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s The Grandiose Nowhere - April 30th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Frozen Tears Of Angels - April 30th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday ARSIS’ Unwelcome - April 30th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 30th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost (American Version) – April 30th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday DETONATION’s Emission Phase – April 30th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum II – April 30th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s The Call – April 30th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Teethed Glory And Injury – April 30th, 2013
HYBRID’s Angst – April 30th, 2013



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

GHOULUNATICS Premiere "Move Along"

GHOULUNATICS Premiere "Move Along"

Latest Reviews