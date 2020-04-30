Brave History April 30th, 2020 - THIN LIZZY, MC5, INSOMNIUM, NAZARETH, CHEAP TRICK, KEEL, DISSECTION, MOONSORROW, LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ARSIS, AMORPHIS, And More!
April 30, 2020, 37 minutes ago
Happy 49th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Thin Lizzy - April 30th, 1971
Happy 52nd Birthday Paulo Xisto Pinto, Jr. (SEPULTURA) - April 30th, 1968
Happy 72nd Birthday Wayne Kramer (MC5) - April 30th, 1948
Happy 40th Birthday Ville Friman (INSOMNIUM) - April 30th 1980
R.I.P. drummer Darrell Sweet (NAZARETH) - May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999
Darrell Sweet died aged 51, after suffering a fatal heart attack before a show at at Indiana's New Albany Amphitheater.
Happy 38th Birthday CHEAP TRICK's One On One - April 30th, 1982
Happy 34th Birthday KEEL's The Final Frontier - April 30th, 1986
Happy 14th Birthday DISSECTION's Reinkaos - April 30th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday MOONSORROW's Tulimyrsky - April 30th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s The Grandiose Nowhere - April 30th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Frozen Tears Of Angels - April 30th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday ARSIS’ Unwelcome - April 30th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 30th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost (American Version) – April 30th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday DETONATION’s Emission Phase – April 30th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum II – April 30th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s The Call – April 30th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday (April 30th, 2013)
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Teethed Glory And Injury
HYBRID’s Angst