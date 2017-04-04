Brave History April 4th, 2017 - ACCEPT, SLADE, TEN, BUCKCHERRY, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, MUDDY WATERS, GARY MOORE, MANOWAR, ALICE IN CHAINS, QUEENSRŸCHE, EVERGREY, SONATA ARCTICA, IN FLAMES, DELAIN, And More!
April 4, 2017, 21 minutes ago
Happy 59th Birthday Peter Baltes (ACCEPT) - April 4th, 1958
Happy 71st Birthday Dave Hill (SLADE) - April 4th, 1946
Happy 52nd Birthday Vinny Burns (TEN, DARE, BOB CATLEY) - April 4th, 1965
Happy 47th Birthday JOSH TODD (BUCKCHERRY) - April 4th, 1970
Happy 40th Birthday Adam Jonathan Dutkiewicz (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) - April 4th, 1977
R.I.P. MUDDY WATERS - April 4th, 1913 – April 30th, 1983 (Aged 70)
R.I.P. GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW) - April 4th, 1952 - February 6th, 2011 (Aged 58)
R.I.P. Scott Columbus (MANOWAR): November 10th, 1956 – April 4th, 2011 (Aged 54)
R.I.P. Michael Christopher "Mike" Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (Aged 44)
Happy 11th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Operation: Mindcrime II - April 4th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday EVERGREY's Monday Morning Apocalypse - April 4th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's For The Sake Of Revenge - April 4th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday IN FLAMES' A Sense Of Purpose - April 4th, 2008
Happy 3rd Birthday DELAIN’s The Human Contradiction – April 4th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday DEAD TO FALL's The Phoenix Throne - April 4th, 2006
Happy 3rd Birthday BRAINSTORM’s Firesoul – April 4th, 2014