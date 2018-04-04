Brave History April 4th, 2018 - ACCEPT, SLADE, TEN, BUCKCHERRY, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, MUDDY WATERS, GARY MOORE, MANOWAR, ALICE IN CHAINS, QUEENSRŸCHE, EVERGREY, SONATA ARCTICA, IN FLAMES, DELAIN, And More!

April 4, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 60th Birthday Peter Baltes (ACCEPT) - April 4th, 1958



Happy 72nd Birthday Dave Hill (SLADE) - April 4th, 1946



Happy 53rd Birthday Vinny Burns (TEN, DARE, BOB CATLEY) - April 4th, 1965



Happy 48th Birthday JOSH TODD (BUCKCHERRY) - April 4th, 1970



Happy 41st Birthday Adam Jonathan Dutkiewicz (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) - April 4th, 1977



R.I.P. MUDDY WATERS - April 4th, 1913 – April 30th, 1983 (Aged 70)



R.I.P. GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW) - April 4th, 1952 - February 6th, 2011 (Aged 58)



R.I.P. Scott Columbus (MANOWAR): November 10th, 1956 – April 4th, 2011 (Aged 54)



R.I.P. Michael Christopher "Mike" Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (Aged 44)



Happy 12th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Operation: Mindcrime II - April 4th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday EVERGREY's Monday Morning Apocalypse - April 4th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's For The Sake Of Revenge - April 4th, 2006



Happy 10th Birthday IN FLAMES' A Sense Of Purpose - April 4th, 2008



Happy 4th Birthday DELAIN’s The Human Contradiction – April 4th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday DEAD TO FALL's The Phoenix Throne - April 4th, 2006

Happy 4th Birthday BRAINSTORM’s Firesoul – April 4th, 2014