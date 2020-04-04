Brave History April 4th, 2020 - ACCEPT, SLADE, TEN, BUCKCHERRY, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, MUDDY WATERS, GARY MOORE, MANOWAR, ALICE IN CHAINS, QUEENSRŸCHE, EVERGREY, SONATA ARCTICA, IN FLAMES, DELAIN, And More!
April 4, 2020, 44 minutes ago
Happy 62nd Birthday Peter Baltes (ex-ACCEPT) - April 4th, 1958
Happy 74th Birthday Dave Hill (SLADE) - April 4th, 1946
Happy 55th Birthday Vinny Burns (TEN, DARE, BOB CATLEY) - April 4th, 1965
Happy 50th Birthday JOSH TODD (BUCKCHERRY) - April 4th, 1970
Happy 43rd Birthday Adam Jonathan Dutkiewicz (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) - April 4th, 1977
R.I.P. MUDDY WATERS - April 4th, 1913 – April 30th, 1983 (Aged 70)
R.I.P. GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW) - April 4th, 1952 - February 6th, 2011 (Aged 58)
R.I.P. Scott Columbus (MANOWAR): November 10th, 1956 – April 4th, 2011 (Aged 54)
R.I.P. Michael Christopher "Mike" Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (Aged 44)
Happy 14th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Operation: Mindcrime II - April 4th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday EVERGREY's Monday Morning Apocalypse - April 4th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's For The Sake Of Revenge - April 4th, 2006
Happy 12th Birthday IN FLAMES' A Sense Of Purpose - April 4th, 2008
Happy 6th Birthday DELAIN’s The Human Contradiction – April 4th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday DEAD TO FALL's The Phoenix Throne - April 4th, 2006
Happy 6th Birthday BRAINSTORM’s Firesoul – April 4th, 2014