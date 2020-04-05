Brave History April 5th, 2020 - ALICE IN CHAINS, COZY POWELL, KISS, NIRVANA, JUDAS PRIEST, PEARL JAM, FAIR WARNING, MONSTROSITY, GLEN DROVER, VOIVOD, VOLBEAT, And More!

R.I.P. singer Layne Thomas Staley (ALICE IN CHAINS) - August 22nd, 1967 – April 5th, 2002

According to Wikipedia, on April 19th, 2002, Layne Staley's accountants contacted his mother Nancy McCallum and informed her that no money had been withdrawn from the singer's bank account in two weeks. The police went with McCallum and her husband to Staley's home; there, on a couch, lit by a flickering TV, next to several spray-paint cans on the floor, not far from a small stash of cocaine, near two crack pipes on the coffee table, reposed the remains of the rock musician. The 6'1" Staley weighed just 86 pounds when his body was discovered.

R.I.P. drummer Colin Flooks (aka Cozy Powell) (BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, WHITESNAKE, THE JEFF BECK GROUP) - December 29th, 1947 – April 5th, 1998

Legendary drummer Cozy Powell was killed in a car crash in 1998. He was alone in his Saab 9000 when he lost control on the M4 motorway in the UK, and crashed between junctions 18 and 19 near Bristol. He was travelling well in excess of 90 mph when he crashed into the center divider. According to the BBC report, at the time of the crash, Powell's blood-alcohol reading was over the legal limit, he was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was talking to his girlfriend on his mobile phone. Weather may have been a factor. He died of his injuries in the hospital. He was 50.

R.I.P. guitarist Mark Leslie Norton (aka Mark St. John) (KISS) - February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007



R.I.P. Kurt Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994

Kurt Cobain committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at his home in Seattle, however his body wasn't discovered until April 8, by an electrician who had arrived to install a security system A suicide note was found that said, "I haven't felt the excitement of listening to as well as creating music, along with really writing . . . for too many years now."

R.I.P. PAUL O’NEILL (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) – February 23rd 1956 – April 5th, 2017

Happy 69th Birthday drummer Les Binks (ex-JUDAS PRIEST) – April 5th, 1951



R.I.P. Dave Holland (ex-JUDAS PRIEST) – April 5th, 1948 - January 16th, 2018



Happy 55th Birthday Mike McCready (PEARL JAM) – April 5th, 1966



Happy 52nd Birthday Tommy Heart (FAIR WARNING, SOUL DOCTOR) – April 5th, 1968



Happy 13th Birthday MONSTROSITY's Spiritual Apocalypse - April 5th, 2007



Happy 9th Birthday GLEN DROVER’s Metalusion – April 5th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday VOIVOD – Warriors Of Ice (live) – April 5th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Reckless And Relentless – April 5th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday VOLBEAT’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies – April 5th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday (April 5th, 2013)

DEATHCHAIN’s Ritual Death Metal

THE STORYTELLER’s Dark Legacy

SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum III