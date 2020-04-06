Brave History April 6th, 2020 - U.D.O., DORO, GOTTHARD, SUFFOCATION, OPETH, PLASMATICS, ANDY JOHNS, TOOL, GWAR, W.A.S.P., CAULDRON, CODE, ACCEPT, EXUMER, And More!

Happy 68th Birthday singer Udo Dirkschneider (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - April 6th, 1952



Happy 56th Birthday Johnny Dee (DORO) - April 6th, 1964 ‪‬



Happy 54th Birthday guitarist Leo Leoni (GOTTHARD) - April 6th, 1966



Happy 50th Birthday Terrance Hobbs (SUFFOCATION) – April 6th, 1970



Happy 42nd Birthday Martín Méndez (OPETH) - April 6th, 1978



R.I.P. Wendy Orlean Williams (aka Wendy O. Williams) (PLASMATICS ) - May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998

On April 6, 1998, Wendy O. Williams was found in a wooded area near her home, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was 48.

R.I.P. producer/engineer Jeremy Andrew "ANDY" JOHNS (May 20th, 1950 – April 7th, 2013) who worked on classic albums by LED ZEPPELIN, (Led Zeppelin II and all albums through to Physical Graffiti), THE ROLLING STONES, (Sticky Fingers, Exile On Main Street), VAN HALEN (For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge), CHICKENFOOT, CINDERELLA, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, KILLER DWARFS and many others. He was 61.

Happy 27th Birthday TOOL’s Undertow – April 6th, 1993



Happy 21st Birthday GWAR’s We Kill Everything - April 6th, 1999

‪

Happy 16th Birthday W.A.S.P.’s The Neon God: Part 1 – The Rise - April 6th, 2004



Happy 11th Birthday CAULDRON's Chained To The Nite - April 6th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday CODE's Resplendent Grotesque - April 6th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday ACCEPT’s Stalingrad - April 6th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday EXUMER’s Fire & Damnation – April 6th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday (April 6th, 2012)

ETHS’ III

ILLDISPOSED’s The Best Of Illdisposed 2004 – 2011

Happy 5th Birthday SKYFORGER’s Senprusija – April 6th, 2015