Brave History April 7th, 2017 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And HEIDEVOLK!
April 7, 2017, 28 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - April 7th, 1987
Happy 51st Birthday Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966
Happy 46th Birthday Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971
Happy 28th Birthday SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989
Happy 8th Birthday THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE's Youthanize - April 7th 2009
Happy 3rd Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 7th, 2014
Happy 2nd Birthday HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015