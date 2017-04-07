Brave History April 7th, 2017 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And HEIDEVOLK!

April 7, 2017, 28 minutes ago

Happy 30th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - April 7th, 1987

Happy 51st Birthday Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966

Happy 46th Birthday Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971

Happy 28th Birthday SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989

Happy 8th Birthday THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE's Youthanize - April 7th 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 7th, 2014

Happy 2nd Birthday HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015

SINNER - "Tequila Suicide" (AFM)

RICH DAVIS Reveals “Past Tense” Video

