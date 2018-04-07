Brave History April 7th, 2018 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And HEIDEVOLK!
April 7, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 31st Birthday WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - April 7th, 1987
Happy 52nd Birthday Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966
Happy 47th Birthday Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971
Happy 29th Birthday SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989
Happy 9th Birthday THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE's Youthanize - April 7th 2009
Happy 4th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 7th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday DEEP PUPRLE’s Infinite – April 7th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 1st Birthday
AZARATH’s In Extremis – April 7th, 2017
DEAD BY APRIL’s Worlds Collide – April 7th, 2017
DEEZ NUTS’ Binge & Purgatory – April 7th, 2017
JESTERS OF DESTINY’s The Sorrows That Refuse To Drown – April 7th, 2017
THE OBSESSED’s Sacred – April 7th, 2017
ULVER’s The Assassination Of Julius Caesar – April 7th, 2017