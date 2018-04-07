Brave History April 7th, 2018 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And HEIDEVOLK!

April 7, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities whitesnake gotthard piston sepultura the color of violence black label society heidevolk

Brave History April 7th, 2018 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And HEIDEVOLK!

Happy 31st Birthday WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - April 7th, 1987

Happy 52nd Birthday Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966

Happy 47th Birthday Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971

Happy 29th Birthday SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989

Happy 9th Birthday THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE's Youthanize - April 7th 2009

Happy 4th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 7th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015

Happy 1st Birthday DEEP PUPRLE’s Infinite – April 7th, 2017

 

More releases on this day:

Happy 1st Birthday
AZARATH’s In Extremis – April 7th, 2017
DEAD BY APRIL’s Worlds Collide – April 7th, 2017
DEEZ NUTS’ Binge & Purgatory – April 7th, 2017
JESTERS OF DESTINY’s The Sorrows That Refuse To Drown – April 7th, 2017
THE OBSESSED’s Sacred – April 7th, 2017
ULVER’s The Assassination Of Julius Caesar – April 7th, 2017

 

Featured Audio

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

MONSTER MAGNET - "Ejection" (Napalm)

Featured Video

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

Latest Reviews