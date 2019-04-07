Brave History April 7th, 2019 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And HEIDEVOLK!

April 7, 2019, 3 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities whitesnake gotthard piston sepultura the color of violence black label society heidevolk

Brave History April 7th, 2019 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And HEIDEVOLK!

Happy 32nd Birthday WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - April 7th, 1987

Happy 53rd Birthday Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966

Happy 48th Birthday Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971

Happy 30th Birthday SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989

Happy 10th Birthday THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE's Youthanize - April 7th 2009

Happy 5th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 7th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015

Happy 2nd Birthday DEEP PUPRLE’s Infinite – April 7th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 2nd Birthday
AZARATH’s In Extremis – April 7th, 2017
DEAD BY APRIL’s Worlds Collide – April 7th, 2017
DEEZ NUTS’ Binge & Purgatory – April 7th, 2017
JESTERS OF DESTINY’s The Sorrows That Refuse To Drown – April 7th, 2017
THE OBSESSED’s Sacred – April 7th, 2017
ULVER’s The Assassination Of Julius Caesar – April 7th, 2017



Featured Audio

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

ELUVEITIE - "Ategnatos" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews