Brave History April 7th, 2020 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And HEIDEVOLK!

April 7, 2020, 19 minutes ago

Happy 33rd Birthday WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - April 7th, 1987

Happy 54th Birthday Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966

Happy 49th Birthday Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971

Happy 31st Birthday SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989

Happy 11th Birthday THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE's Youthanize - April 7th 2009

Happy 6th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 7th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday DEEP PUPRLE’s Infinite – April 7th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 3rd Birthday (April 7th, 2017)
AZARATH’s In Extremis 
DEAD BY APRIL’s Worlds Collide
DEEZ NUTS’ Binge & Purgatory 
JESTERS OF DESTINY’s The Sorrows That Refuse To Drown 
THE OBSESSED’s Sacred 
ULVER’s The Assassination Of Julius Caesar 



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews