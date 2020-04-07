Brave History April 7th, 2020 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, And HEIDEVOLK!
Happy 33rd Birthday WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - April 7th, 1987
Happy 54th Birthday Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966
Happy 49th Birthday Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971
Happy 31st Birthday SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989
Happy 11th Birthday THE COLOR OF VIOLENCE's Youthanize - April 7th 2009
Happy 6th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 7th, 2014
Happy 5th Birthday HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday DEEP PUPRLE’s Infinite – April 7th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 3rd Birthday (April 7th, 2017)
AZARATH’s In Extremis
DEAD BY APRIL’s Worlds Collide
DEEZ NUTS’ Binge & Purgatory
JESTERS OF DESTINY’s The Sorrows That Refuse To Drown
THE OBSESSED’s Sacred
ULVER’s The Assassination Of Julius Caesar